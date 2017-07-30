Jon Jones is back atop the UFC's light heavyweight division after defeating Daniel Cormier via KO at last night's UFC 214 pay-per-view. Shortly after the victory, Jones called out former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar, who is currently under WWE contract and the reigning Universal Champion, responded in new comments published by The Associated Press

"Be careful what you wish for, young man," Lesnar replied.

A super-fight pitting Jones against Lesnar is something the UFC reportedly wants to do, however, it's not without its obstacles. Lesnar has to finish out serving a one-year suspension after failing two drug tests in connection with his fight against Mark Hunt at UFC 200 last year. When Lesnar retired from MMA, his suspension was frozen. He must be back in the testing pool for a full four months before he's able to fight. Last time he fought he was granted a testing exemption, which resulted in two failed drug tests, a suspension and a civil lawsuit filed by his opponent.

UFC President Dana White was in the Octagon when Jones called out Lesnar on Saturday night and also commented on the bout.

"It's fun to talk about, but the reality of it happening anytime soon, it's not a reality," White said.

Still, Jones is open to the fight if the details can be worked out.

"If I'm going to sacrifice being the smaller guy, I think stylistically, Brock [Lesnar] would be a fight that makes more sense," Jones said. "The payday would be tremendous. The (impact) for our sport would be tremendous. ... I feel like Stipe is not known to the general public. Most people don't really know who he is, no disrespect. A fight against Brock makes more sense."

