As previously noted, former WWE Superstar Simon Gotch, now known as Simon Grimm on the independents, recently participated in a shoot interview for rfvideo.com. Among other things, Gotch talked about the recently maligned Enzo Amore, including how he broke his own leg in NXT, the incident that resulted in Amore suffering a concussion at WWE Payback (2016), and whether Gotch received any heat over the botch.

According to Gotch, Amore is confident to the detriment of himself and those around him.

"I will say, to his credit, he believes his own bulls--t. He is 100% confident in himself to his detriment and the detriment of others around him. He's an example of someone who has no excuse to not know wrestling, but he doesn't know wrestling."

While Amore is a force on the mic, Gotch suggested that 'Smacktalker Skywalker''s in-ring skills are laughably pedestrian, as the New Jersey native accidentally broke his own leg trying to reverse out of a wristlock. Amore went on to blame the mishap on the ring canvas being loose.

"He broke his own leg trying to counter a wristlock. Yeah, when he was in the wheelchair on NXT TV, that's how it happened. He broke his own leg trying to counter a wristlock. He blamed it on the canvas being loose."

With respect to the above-mentioned botched spot from Payback where Amore suffered a shoot concussion, Gotch described the situation in great detail during the interview. 'The Gentleman Bruiser' claimed that he "never directly" received heat due to Amore's concussion likely because 'The Realest Guy In The Room' does not have the reputation as being the best worker in the locker room.

"He's almost touching the ropes, maybe a quarter of the way off because, obviously, I don't want him to be too close or Cass will tag him. I go, I start running with him, I'm ghosting him the whole way, my hands are here and here, just holding him. He's running, running, running, he hits the slide, boom, hits. I follow through, [and taunt] 'yeah, motherf--ker! Yeah.' I go out of the ring. I look at him. I'm like, 'man, he's selling the s--t out of this, cool.' I go to grab him. I'm a light touch with stuff like grabbing because I know how bad that sucks when someone just grabs you and just f--king… so literally, fingers on temples, side of the head. He comes with me. I'm like, 'okay, he's good.' Charles [Robinson], the referee, says we're in replays, so I let go of [Enzo], turn around, start jaw-jacking with the crowd, I turn back around I see this, I see the 'X'. I go, 'oh f--k. He's out.'" Gotch added, "I never knew if there was any [heat]. I think most people know that Enzo was kind of a clod in the ring."

Moreover, Gotch suggested that WWE failed to capitalize on Amore's concussion like he thinks they should have.

"I'm like, 'well, they wanted us to be heels and we weren't getting enough heat. We're going to get heat for this.' And the immediate thing we do, the next night, we job out to Big Cass on RAW. I think we did it three times in a row. We did like RAW, Main Event, and SmackDown. I may be mistaken, but it was three times within a couple of weeks."

