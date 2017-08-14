Source: F4WOnline

GFW will tape all episodes of Impact Wrestling leading up to their Bound For Glory pay-per-view this week in Orlando, FL. There is a good possibility that all main event plans will have to be changed, according to F4WOnline.

As we noted here on WrestlingINC.com GFW announced this morning that Alberto El Patron has been stripped of their World Heavyweight Championship following the conclusion of the internal investigation of the July 2017 incident with Paige at the Orlando International Airport. According to the report, it appears El Patron will not be at television this week, thus triggering an overhaul of main event plans. A decision regarding El Patron had not been made over the weekend.

Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions President Ed Nodholm is the man with the final say regarding the situation with El Patron and even though El Patron was not charged in the airport incident, there have been concerns over his long-term behavior, according to F4WOnline.

El Patron spoke freely about his suspension on an episode of Busted Open with Bully Ray and Dave Lagreca earlier this month. He said the rules need to apply to everyone the same and that he agreed with GFW's decision to suspend him and understood the reason for it.

Alberto claimed a date for his return to GFW had been set, something the company disputed in their statement today. GFW noted, "No decision has been taken as to the date on which he will be reinstated to the roster, the conditions of which are a private matter between the company and El Patron."

GFW's Impact Wrestling tapings will take place beginning Thursday, August 17 with the special Destination X episode through Sunday, August 20. All episodes through October 2017 will be filmed. Bound For Glory will take place on Sunday, November 5, 2017. We'll have complete coverage here at WrestlingINC.com.

