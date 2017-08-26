- In the video above, NXT stars name their dream opponents. Roderick Strong and Oney Lorcan named Shawn Michaels, Bianca Belair said Charlotte Flair, The Street Profits answered Harlem Heat, Sarah Logan picked Luna Vachon and Brennan Williams answered The Rock.

- After being relatively quiet on Twitter this week, Baron Corbin went back to ripping haters today. Corbin had this response to someone suggesting that The Drifter take his spot:

@WWE have a great idea! Replace #borin @BaronCorbinWWE spot with the the drifter. Much better on mic in shape and actually gets reactions — The J.O.A.T. (@DjJoelSerpico) August 26, 2017

If your ideas where good, people would ask you for them instead of you just posting them for no reason. — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 26, 2017

