There have been some interesting comments from WWE 205 Live Superstars reacting to Enzo Amore defeating Neville to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion at last night's No Mercy pay-per-view in Los Angeles. As noted, Neville dominated the match but Enzo distracted the referee and got the pin after a low blow kick.
Below are comments from Tony Nese, Mustafa Ali, Jack Gallagher, Drew Gulak, Cedric Alexander and Lince Dorado, plus a supportive comment from Akira Tozawa. Former Cruiserweight Champion TJP has been re-tweeting fans to get the "#SaveUsTJP" hashtag going. He also took shots at the new champion, seen below:
Ugh, I'll just have to count my ABs harder to save our show.— Tony Nese (@TonyNese) September 25, 2017
#WWENoMercy
Patience.— Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) September 25, 2017
And they called me a joke ... #WWENoMercy— Jack A. Gallagher (@GentlemanJackG) September 25, 2017
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) September 25, 2017
Welp.........??— Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) September 25, 2017
...back to the drawing board...— Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) September 25, 2017
I like Enzo..— Akira Tozawa (@TozawaAkira) September 25, 2017
Heyyyy @MegaTJP! Mind taking that title off Enz''s hands for me?— Ashley Marie (@ashleymarie2422) September 25, 2017
That, I give you that. Enzo is SUPREME on mic. TJP is a better wrestler.— Afrogeek Cosplay (@shadowsmika122) September 25, 2017
For a guy that says the same thing every time.. https://t.co/XGs3LqnPFO— ????TJ Perkins???? (@MegaTJP) September 25, 2017
@MegaTJP How do you feel about Enzo becoming cruiserweight champion TJ?? Lol..— Kyle (@DeansSupernova) September 25, 2017
I don't consider him the champ. It's vacant as far as I'm concerned. https://t.co/R8qzN8lfb9— ????TJ Perkins???? (@MegaTJP) September 25, 2017
@MegaTJP save us from Enzo ??— skank (@heeImark) September 25, 2017
#SaveUsTJP https://t.co/nmYj4zsr2p— ????TJ Perkins???? (@MegaTJP) September 25, 2017
How do you feel about Enzo calling himself the greatest Cruiserweight of all time? ??— Cindy ?? (@hippielilicaxo) September 25, 2017
Well he also can't spell "soft" ...how seriously can you take it? https://t.co/IXynxj10lM— ????TJ Perkins???? (@MegaTJP) September 25, 2017
#ForeverChamp #SaveUsTJP https://t.co/fM25GS33MN— ????TJ Perkins???? (@MegaTJP) September 25, 2017
Fret not @MegaTJP Enzo is simply just a chess piece on your way to reclaiming the Cruiserweight Title. Let the clown enjoy it while he can ??— Daniel J.B (Debo) (@DeboPlays1) September 25, 2017
He's more like some lint that landed on the board but yeah... or like when you lose a piece and have to replace it with a cheerio.. https://t.co/vbc9mi2B5F— ????TJ Perkins???? (@MegaTJP) September 25, 2017
