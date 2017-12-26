Brock Lesnar's RAW Return, Enzo Amore - Nia Jax Storyline Update (Video), Athlete Backstage (Video)

- The storyline between Nia Jax and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore continued on this week's RAW from Chicago, as seen in the video above. After Enzo, Drew Gulak and Ariya Daivari lost a Miracle on 34th Street Fight to Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander and Akira Tozawa, Enzo met Nia backstage and the two almost kissed under the mistletoe but RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss interrupted and hurried her best friend away. This is the first time that Bliss has been involved in the new storyline between Jax and Enzo.

- WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has been confirmed for next Monday's RAW from Miami, which will be the first RAW of 2018. Paul Heyman will be with him as they prepare for the January 28th Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which will see Lesnar defend the title in a Triple Threat with Kane and Braun Strowman. As noted, next week's RAW will also feature Cedric Alexander vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore with the title on the line.

- NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was in attendance for Monday's RAW from Chicago. Here he is backstage with Charly Caruso for a Fallout video: