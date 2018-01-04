Big Matches On Tonight's Impact Wrestling, Impact Stars Talk 2018 (Video), Impact Mini-Golf Event

- Above is the latest episode of The Question Mark, featuring Impact Wrestling stars talking about what they hope to accomplish in 2018. The video features Josh Mathews, McKenzie Mitchell, Knockouts Champion Laurel Van Ness, Sami Callihan, Impact Tag Team Champions oVe and Dezmond Xavier. Callihan says his goal is to become the Impact World Heavyweight Champion in 2018 while Xavier says he's hoping to become the face of the X Division and the champion.

- The first Impact Wrestling episode of 2018 will be a loaded show with Eli Drake defending the Global Title against Alberto El Patron. The following matches have been announced for tonight:

* Global Title Match: Eli Drake defends against Alberto El Patron

* X Division Title Match: Trevor Lee defends against Taiji Ishimori

* Impact Tag Team Title Match: oVe defends against The LAX (LAX must leave if they lose)

* Impact Grand Title Triple Threat: Ethan Carter III defends against Matt Sydal and Fallah Bahh

* Career vs. Career: James Storm vs. Dan Lambert

* Joseph Park's lawyer cousin Chandler Park debuts

- Impact announced the following on the first-ever Impact Mini-Golf Championship that takes place later this month in Orlando: