DX - Balor Club Backstage Videos, Backstage Note On The Peep Show At RAW 25, WWE Announcer Turns 42

- Christian's Peep Show segment at last night's RAW 25 event was originally scheduled to take place inside the Manhattan Center Grand Ballroom, according to PWInsider. The segment was held at the Barclays Center with appearances by The Bar and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan. Above is video from the segment.

- WWE UK Superstar Mark Andrews turns 26 years old today while WWE announcer Nigel McGuinness turns 42.

- Below are videos of The Balor Club reflecting on their big RAW 25 moment with DX, Triple H discussing what RAW 25 meant to DX and a rare photo-op with DX, The Balor Club and WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall. Also below is footage of Triple H speaking to the Manhattan Center Grand Ballroom after RAW ended.