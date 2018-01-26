Impact's Special Genesis Episode Garners Best Viewership In Five Months

Thursday's Impact Wrestling episode, a special Genesis edition, drew 310,000 viewers, which is the best number going back to August 17th, 2017. This is up slightly from last week's 309,000 viewers. The show featured Global Champion Eli Drake retaining over Johnny Impact and Alberto El Patron in a Steel Cage match.

Impact ranked #138 on the Cable Top 150 this week. Last week's show ranked #136.

The NBA topped the night with two games that drew more than 3 million viewers combined.

Below is our 2018 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 4th Episode: 309,000 viewers

January 11th Episode: 276,000 viewers

January 18th Episode: 309,000 viewers

January 25th Episode: 310,000 viewers (Genesis)

February 1st Episode:

2017 Total: 16.147 million viewers

2017 Average: 311,000 viewers per episode

Source: ShowBuzz Daily