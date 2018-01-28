Backstage News On Bobby Lashley Possibly Signing With WWE And Feuding With Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley is reportedly expected to sign with WWE imminently, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer noted that Lashley was negotiating with both NJPW and WWE, and is no longer negotiating with NJPW. He added that Lashley is going to WWE "almost for sure." Although he doesn't know if Lashley will appear in the Royal Rumble match tonight or answer Bobby Roode's open challenge, Lashley is contractually clear to start with WWE immediately. People in NJPW and Impact Wrestling believe that Lashley will start with WWE at any moment.

Meltzer also noted that Lashley may start a program with Brock Lesnar after WrestleMania or later this year. While Meltzer didn't mention it, Lesnar's WWE contract is expected to expire shortly after WrestleMania. He added that Lesnar is supposedly not aware of a possible program with Lashley, even though he's supposed to be told of his programs ahead of time.

Lashley worked for WWE from 2005-2008. He left the company due to reported issues with Michael Hayes. When I spoke to Lashley in late 2015, I asked him if there was still heat with the company.

"I don't think there is," Lashley said. "I'm still good friends with some people there. I've talked with Vince [McMahon] a couple times. Shane [McMahon] and I are pretty good friends, I talk with him from time to time. Dolph Ziggler, I talk to him from time to time. We just haven't really went that route."