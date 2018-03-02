Sasha Banks On Being More Direct With Vince McMahon, Wanting Women To Main Event WWE Live Events

Sasha Banks spoke with Al Arabiya English on working with Vince McMahon and wanting it to be a normal thing when women main event WWE live events. Here are some of the highlights:

Women being the main event for live events:

"The women have never main-evented a live event yet. Closing out those, and showing the guys that we can do it just like them. I watch guys like Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman have these crazy street fights every night at house shows. I ask them, how do you go through a table every single night? That's what I want! I want to do it just like them, I want to perform just like them, and I want it to be a place where.

I want it to become normal. I don't want it to be, 'That was a great women's match!' I just want it to be a great match, period. I don't want people to say, 'The women are great!' No, we're Superstars, we're just like the guys, you don't need to put the women in front of it. I want to keep having those opportunities to be at the forefront and the WWE and the face of the WWE. That's the goal for me, number one, I want to be the face of the WWE."

Getting more comfortable working with Vince McMahon

"It is [different]. It comes with growing up, becoming more mature and becoming a woman. You have this more comfortable feeling of, 'Okay, you work for the boss, you work for the man, a legend, Vince McMahon, but hey, you're the Legit Boss, so you better go through that door, tell him what you'd like to do and what you'd like to have.' Honestly, that's the biggest thing—not being afraid to stand up for yourself. If you're very passionate about something, he's the man to talk to.

I've learned that it's actually very easy to talk to him, and it's so much better for me to talk to him than to talk to writers, because you get the right answer, and you get the answer right away. You kind of understand what he wants from you as a performer. It's been so much easier talking to him, and I feel less intimidated. A lot of times, when it comes to whether we're handed a promo that I'm not really feeling, or trying to figure out what the story—if we don't know what we're doing, it's hard to perform. Recently we asked him, 'Hey, where are we going with this storyline? Can you tell me what direction you'd like to see me go?' Getting the answer right from him straight up makes it so much easier."

