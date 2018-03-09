WWE NXT Star Out With Bad Concussion, Sasha Banks - The Sims Promo, The Revival 'Pick' Video

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with The Revival plugging their WWE Ride Along episode.

- WWE NXT Superstar Demitrius Bronson is currently out of action with what is said to be a very bad concussion, according to PWInsider. Bronson is a former NFL player and was signed in October 2016.

See Also Sasha Banks Talks Backstage Politics Being One Of The Hardest Realities Of WWE

- Below is another new ad for The Sims featuring Sasha Banks: