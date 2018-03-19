Edge Thought John Cena's RAW Promo On The Undertaker Last Week Was 'Hokey'

Recently on E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, WWE Hall Of Famer Edge shared his opinion on John Cena's WWE Monday Night RAW promo last week calling out The Undertaker to a match at WrestleMania 34.

In Edge's view, Cena's RAW promo was "hokey" insofar as Cena's tone and delivery were inappropriate for the nature of the storyline.

"The John Cena promo, I thought it was pretty hokey," Edge admitted. "I'm not going to lie. It was cool at some points, but then it was very… I don't know, just a very hokey delivery. And I know that's Cena's schtick sometimes, but it just didn't feel like this was the moment or the opponent for that, I think. That was my gut when I first watched it. Yeah, I don't know.

"I think that's a huge, massive match and I'm glad the crowd reacted the way they did and I didn't even mind the going into the crowd thing, like, the way they're setting this up like if he doesn't have this match, or he doesn't have this match, or he doesn't have this match, he'll go and pay to sit in the audience. I guess it was just when it got to talking about The Undertaker stuff, it just didn't feel quite as… I don't know. I don't even know how to put my finger on it. I guess it's just sometimes it's kind of hokey delivery can kind of work, but in that instance, it just didn't work for me."

Before calling the promo "odd," Edge gave himself some wiggle room to back off of his present position by suggesting he may change his mind at any time. 'The Rated-R Superstar' went on to say that he and Christian already fantasy booked The Undertaker versus Cena for WrestleMania.

"I mean, John never sounds like he's at a loss for words." Edge continued, "it's a good promo. I don't know. I guess it's just the tone of it. I don't know. I don't know even how to put my finger on it. That just feels like one of those promos that should be nothing but serious, I guess. I don't know. I don't know. I'd have to watch it again, obviously. I could completely backtrack on everything I'm saying right now, but my gut was like, 'huh, that was odd.' Yeah, but they'll have such an iconic match. But we called it, brother-brother! I don't know if it'll be career vs. career like I think it should be."

Check out the podcast here. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

Source: E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness