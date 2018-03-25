It was announced on tonight's NJPW Strong Style Evolved that NJPW will be back in the US for the return of the G1 Special on Saturday, July 7.

This time around it will be held in San Francisco, California at the Cow Palace. Depending on the seating arrangement, the building can hold around 13,000 fans. Last year's G1 Specials had around 2,300 fans at each show.

