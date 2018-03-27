Top NJPW Star Challenges The Rock?, NJPW Sakura Genesis Card Revealed, Okada Vs. Shibata Full Match

- Above is the full match between Katsuyori Shibata and Kazuchika Okada at last year's Sakura Genesis. Okada would win the match after hitting rainmaker and getting the pinfall victory. Unfortunately, this was the match where Shibata was rushed to the hospital afterwards and diagnosed with a subdural hematoma that has kept him out of action ever since. Shibata is currently the Head Trainer at the US based NJPW dojo.

- NJPW announced the full card for this year's Sakura Genesis on April 1. The main event will feature IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Zack Sabre Jr. Sabre Jr. received this title shot after winning this year's New Japan Cup. Also, Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi will take on "Hangman" Adam Page and Cody. The show will air live on NJPW World at 3am ET. Here's the card:

* Chase Owens and Yujiro Takahashi vs. The Young Bucks

* Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Taichi and Takashi Iizuka

* Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, and Bad Luck Fale (c) vs. Ryusuke Taguchi, Michael Elgin, and Togi Makabe (NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Championship)

* David Finlay, Juice Robinson, and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. YOSHI-HASHI, Jay White, and Hirooki Goto

* SANADA, EVIL, Tetsuya Naito vs. Davey Both Smith Jr., Lance Archer, Minoru Suzuki

* El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) vs. Roppongi 3k vs. Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* Will Ospreay (c) vs. Marty Scurll (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* Kota Ibushi and Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page and Cody

* IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

- After NJPW Strong Style Evolved, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada was out on the town and posted a photo of him pointing to a "Rock Bottom" restaurant. Okada then simply tagged The Rock, who has yet to respond.