Photo: Possible Major Spoiler For Tonight's WWE RAW

It appears as if Bobby Lashley may be making his expected return to WWE on tonight's RAW.

Wrestling Inc. reader Jamie Edwards is at tonight's show and took the photo below of the production team screen. One of the panels features a graphic for Bobby Lashley:

Lashley worked for WWE from 2005-2008. He left the company due to reported issues with Michael Hayes. When I spoke to Lashley in late 2015, I asked him if there was still heat with the company.

"I don't think there is," Lashley said. "I'm still good friends with some people there. I've talked with Vince [McMahon] a couple times. Shane [McMahon] and I are pretty good friends, I talk with him from time to time. Dolph Ziggler, I talk to him from time to time. We just haven't really went that route."