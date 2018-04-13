Jimmy Hart Provides Update On Heat Between Hulk Hogan And Brutus Beefcake

As previously noted, Wrestling Inc.'s Andy Malnoske recently caught up with WWE Hall Of Famer Jimmy Hart. Among other things, Hart talked about whether Hulk Hogan will ever return to WWE. Also, Hart discussed whether there is still heat between Hogan and Brutus 'The Barber' Beefcake.

On the subject of Hogan, Hart suggested that a WWE return is possible, as even Bret 'Hitman' Hart came back to the fold despite the Montreal Screwjob and his brother Owen's tragic passing. 'The Mouth Of The South' went on to say that Hogan is doing well with his beach shops in Florida.

"Well, do you know what? You never say 'never'." Hart pondered, "who ever thought that Bret Hart might be coming back after the thing that happened? He [has] been back two or three times, but The Hulkster is doing well. He has a couple of businesses down in Orlando and Clearwater [Florida], beach board shops where you buy all the merchandise. And so, you never say 'never' on anything, but like I said before, it's just a thrill for me to be riding this train this whole time, for 34 years. Thank the lord for the WWE, right?"

See Also Brutus Beefcake Shares Screenshot Of Letter From Hulk Hogan's Attorney

Hogan and Beefcake got into a public spat last November after Beefcake wrote on Twitter that he was upset with Hogan for spending time with his ex-wife. According to Hart, The Mega-Maniacs are back together insofar as Hogan and Beefcake are on good terms once again.

"I think everything is great now," Hart declared. "On Christmas holidays, I got a call from Brutus, 'Jimmy, I love you, baby!' and I said, 'I love you too, Brutus!' And so, it's like everything else. Your girlfriend, you may have a squabble with her. Your best friend, and, all-of-a-sudden, everything works out to put everything back together, but I think that it's all good."

