Edge & Christian WWE Network Show News, Bruno Mars Remembers Bruno Sammartino, Harper Mean Tweets

- As noted, Edge & Christian will be bringing their show back to the WWE Network. The show, which used to be called The Edge and Christian Show That Totally Reeks of Awesomeness, will now simply be called The Edge and Christian Show. They were filming for it last week in New Orleans.

- Luke Harper mixed up his tweets a bit this week. Instead of the usual "It's (day of the week). You know what that means." message, he posted the following regarding his attack on the Usos this past Tuesday on SmackDown, which was stopped when Naomi ran to ringside:

Enjoy your evening with him Trin. — . (@LukeHarperWWE) April 18, 2018

- Pop star Bruno Mars, who was named after the Bruno Sammartino, paid tribute to the late legend on Twitter, as seen below:

Sending love and prayers to Bruno Sammartino's family. He was such a gentleman when I met him & really meant a lot to my father & I. RIP?? — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) April 19, 2018

The two Brunos met last August and Mars posted the photo below from the meeting: