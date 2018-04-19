WrestlingInc.com

Edge & Christian WWE Network Show News, Bruno Mars Remembers Bruno Sammartino, Harper Mean Tweets

By Raj Giri | April 19, 2018

- As noted, Edge & Christian will be bringing their show back to the WWE Network. The show, which used to be called The Edge and Christian Show That Totally Reeks of Awesomeness, will now simply be called The Edge and Christian Show. They were filming for it last week in New Orleans.

- Luke Harper mixed up his tweets a bit this week. Instead of the usual "It's (day of the week). You know what that means." message, he posted the following regarding his attack on the Usos this past Tuesday on SmackDown, which was stopped when Naomi ran to ringside:



- Pop star Bruno Mars, who was named after the Bruno Sammartino, paid tribute to the late legend on Twitter, as seen below:


The two Brunos met last August and Mars posted the photo below from the meeting:

