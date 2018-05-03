NJPW G1 Special Slow Ticket Sales, PWG Announces 2018 BOLA Dates, Cody Hypes War Of The Worlds Match

- Above is Cody (with Brandi Rhodes) hyping his upcoming match against Jushin Thunder Liger at ROH War of the Worlds: Toronto on May 11. A couple new matches have been added to the four-day tour, including Sumie Sakai defending the WOH Championship against Jenny Rose. Below are the updated cards:

Night 1:

* Dalton Castle (c) vs. Matt Taven (ROH World Championship)

* The Young Bucks vs. BUSHI and Hiromu Takahashi

* Cody, Hangman Page, and Marty Scurll vs. Rocky Romero, Sho, and Yoh

* SoCal Uncensored vs. Jay Lethal, Jay White, and Chuckie T

* The Briscoes vs. Flip Gordon and Jushin Thunder Liger

Night 2:

* Jay White (c) vs. Punishment Martinez (IWGP US Championship)

* SoCal Uncensored vs. Rocky Romer, Sho, and Yoh (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Cody vs. Jushin Thunder Liger

Night 3:

* Punishment Martinez vs. Hangman Page

* Cody vs. Hiromu Takahashi

Night 4:

* BUSHI, EVIL, SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi, and Tetsuya Naito vs. Cody, Hangman Page, Marty Scurll, and The Young Bucks

* Silas Young (c) vs. Austin Aries (ROH TV Championship)

* Sumie Sakai (c) vs. Jenny Rose (ROH Women of Honor Championship)

- According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, ticket sales for the upcoming July 7 G1 Special at the Cow Palace in San Francisco have been underwhelming thus far. Despite getting a venue to hold around 10,000 fans, only around 3,300 tickets sold on the first day. The slower sales could be attributed to NJPW not announcing any matches or even wrestlers who will be at the event. Their previous U.S. show, Strong Style Evolved (results here), almost immediately sold out a 4,700 seat arena.

- PWG announced The 2018 Battle of Los Angeles three-day show will take place on September 14, 15, and 16 at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The 16-man tournament is PWG's biggest of the year, last year Ricochet won by defeating Jeff Cobb and Keith Lee in the finals. Their usual home venue (American Legion) in Reseda was thought to be sold and eventually destroyed for new development, but that sale has yet to officially go through. Despite that, PWG will be returning to the Globe Theatre after holding a show there back in March, which you can see a photo of below.

The 2018 Battle of Los Angeles takes place on September 14th/15th/16th at Globe Theatre! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) May 3, 2018

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.