Popular RAW Superstar Reportedly Signs New Deal, WWE United States Title Note For Money In The Bank

- Sasha Banks recently signed a new deal with WWE, according to the @WrestleVotes account on Twitter, which has broken several WWE scoops in the past. The deal was signed within the last week or so and is for multiple years. Sasha continues to move a good amount of merchandise for the company.

- Regarding the non-title Second Chance match between Daniel Bryan and WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy on tonight's SmackDown, @WrestleVotes noted that as of last week a US Title match was planned for the Money In the Bank pay-per-view but there's no word yet on who Hardy might defend against.

Bryan is expected to win tonight's match and go on to face Samoa Joe in next week's qualifying match for the men's MITB Ladder Match. Jeff could always win tonight and lose to Joe next week but it will be interesting to see how they do things with Bryan now that Big Cass may be legitimately injured.

