Former WWE Star Knocks Bobby Lashley RAW Segment, Tonight's WWE NXT Matches, Lucha House Party Video

By Marc Middleton | May 23, 2018

- WWE posted this backstage video of "Lucha House Party" members Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik having the "Yanny or Laurel?" debate backstage at last night's WWE 205 Live show.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE 205 Live episode:

* TM61 vs. Heavy Machinery
* Lacey Evans vs. Kairi Sane
* Vanessa Borne vs. Steffanie Newell
* Lars Sullivan vs. Ricochet and The Velveteen Dream in a Handicap Match

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

Ken Shamrock Talks Unfinished Business With The Rock, Being Ref For Steve Austin Vs. Bret Hart Match
- The RAW segment with Bobby Lashley, his "sisters" and Sami Zayn has received a lot of negative feedback on social media this week. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion and MMA Legend Ken Shamrock tweeted the following on the segment:


