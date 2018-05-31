WrestlingInc.com

Huge Title Change At Tonight's Impact: Under Pressure

By Joshua Gagnon | May 31, 2018

Austin Aries won the Impact World Championship against Pentagon Jr. at tonight's Impact: Under Pressure.

This is Aries' third time winning the title. Pentagon Jr. won it back in February in a triple threat match against Aries (c) and Fenix.

