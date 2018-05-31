Huge Title Change At Tonight's Impact: Under Pressure

Austin Aries won the Impact World Championship against Pentagon Jr. at tonight's Impact: Under Pressure.
This is Aries' third time winning the title. Pentagon Jr. won it back in February in a triple threat match against Aries (c) and Fenix.
You can see how the title changed hands in the videos above and below:
Listen to the sound of @PENTAELZEROM's hand striking the ringpost.— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 1, 2018
A sickening thud. #UnderPressure pic.twitter.com/ZsE6B5jVW8
Shinbreaker followed by a big suplex by @AustinAries. #UnderPressure pic.twitter.com/BEQ1aoTyM8— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 1, 2018
.@PENTAELZEROM floats over into a lungblower in the corner. #UnderPressure pic.twitter.com/g1VfVe18zs— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 1, 2018
.@PENTAELZEROM nails @AustinAries with the Pentagon Driver but the ropes save the day for Aries. #UnderPressure pic.twitter.com/XRNOWrJM7I— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 1, 2018
OH MY GOD!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 1, 2018
Package Piledriver on the ring apron by @PENTAELZEROM! #UnderPressure pic.twitter.com/BbiYGXrsqk
.@AustinAries punts @PENTAELZEROM low, connects with the Brainbuster and WE HAVE A NEW WORLD CHAMPION! #UnderPressure pic.twitter.com/M8XdzKyppF— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 1, 2018