Enzo Amore On Moment His Real-Life Heat With Big Cass Started, If He'll Ever Wrestle Again, Neville

Enzo Amore, now going by his Twitter handle, "Real1", was interviewed by the Store Horseman podcast to discuss his professional wrestling future. Real1, who was released in early 2018 following legal issues with a woman who reported sexual assault against him, did not return to the company despite being cleared of the charges. House of Glory Wrestling announced that Real1 was scheduled for an appearance on their August 17 event, however, Wrestling News reported that Real1's attorney denied that he is booked for the show. Real1 one was asked whether he can see himself back in a wrestling ring.

"Lord only knows what the future holds, if the palms are sweaty or if the hands are strong," Real1 said. "Just can't call it, bro. So, I can tell you right now, I ain't looking to get in no godd--n ring anytime soon. I am broken. Dude, six years, with the only break being a two-week break with the concussion, because, since 2013, I came back with my leg broken, I had never taken a day off. Never called out sick, never missed an event, was booked every weekend. Dude, you are fighting some serious battles there, and I'm not one [who likes] to complain. Dude, you signed up for it. You decided to be a pro wrestler. I know [CM] Punk dealt with lawsuits and s--t with WWE.

"Listen; when you work for an employer for six years, are you gonna sit here and tell me you ain't gotta bad thing to say about them? I mean, give me a f--king break. I can tell you I'm never going to say a bad thing about them, because I don't have any ill will towards them. I understand where they stood when they fired me, but at the same token, I made my own vindication just. So, I took that onus on myself again. It's like I don't need the WWE as my platform for vindication, I put 4500 people in times square. I did that. So, like, the love is real, and I have a voice now and I'm gonna use it now more than ever. I took silence to come back louder, and I wanted to think good and hard about what I was going to say."

Real1 noted that Neville is his best friend, and put him over as a good wrestler and person, calling him the "best guy ever" in the world of professional wrestling. Also, he addressed how many fans critique his wrestling skills. He responded to this criticism by stating how people do not pay attention to his in-ring psychology. To prove this, he used a time when he competed against Neville, and sold a superkick different than anyone else due to being inspired after watching a UFC fight. He added that he had to "think about three cameras, and which one's red and which one's not so I can get the right sell off so that the camera may be able to pick up my audio. They'll never understand that."

Before breaking out as a singles competitor, Real1 spent most of his career in NXT teaming with Big Cass. According to an interview with Corey Graves on the WWE Network, Enzo revealed that he and Cass do not talk anymore, although he "wished him the best." Real1 provided an update of their relationship and said that their heat started when Cass suffered a torn ACL during their Brooklyn Street Fight on RAW last August.

"Me and him don't talk. We haven't. Not since Brooklyn," said Real1. "But, I don't have any ill feelings, like dude it was one of those deals in that time where I was like, I said, 'you can forgive somebody, but you'll never forget it.' And, I just looked at the situation that we were in, bro. We had the number one f--king ratings draw of the year in 2017 by breaking up, and then the hottest storyline going into SummerSlam and then it died off and then the Big Show got involved, and then they had their match where I was locked up in them bars and s--t. But the next night was our blow-off.

"So [we do] the blow-off, and I know I'm going to 205 Live, I've known that for months. I was the one who pitched it. I was coupling my music with a live tour with 205 Live, that was the pitch. So, I know that I'm going to 205 Live the next day, me and him are done with our feud, and basically, I'm in the ring [in] Brooklyn, the payoff is I get this f--kin chair in my hands. You tear your ACL in our business. I mean, Triple H tore his quad and sat in a Sharpshooter. Stone Cold took a piledriver and was paralyzed in the ugliest school boy in the history of the f--king business. I've been picked and thrown down the ramp, have a sciatic issue from f--king sensitivity class from prison... I let you pick me up and throw me over your head and throw me out of the f--kin ring. I made you look like the biggest beast there ever was because I was more invested in you as a human and a wrestler and doing business with you in the future than anyone else, right? We can make money down the line for 10, 20 years in that business. And in the moment when I pick up a f--kin chair in Brooklyn, and they're going apes--t f--kin buck wild, you were all out of the ring and quit on live f--kin TV in the most awkward moment ever.

"And we to the backstage bro, and you know people talk. You know how the business is. If I'm Vince McMahon, and I gonna invest — look, you have WrestleMania, main event. We expect you to go out there [and have a] half hour, 45-minute match. You tear your ACL in the first five minutes. They have to know you're gonna stick it out. That's the business we're f--kin in. And in that moment, I like, and it was immature at the time, but not really, because it was the first time in my life in wrestling where I ever went, 'bro. I can't forgive you for this.' Like, I've let people kill me for the past five years. I've taken the heat in every one of our matches, every f--kin bump. And I get this chair in my hand, and you're standing up, and you can't take a chair shot? We're pros, dude. This is what we f--kin do. You catch the chair on the fly, and DDT me on it. Match over. Whatever we have to do as pros in the moment to finish the match. That was where I stood, and we haven't talked since."

Real1 added that the only communication they had following the match was a text message he gave to Cass wishing him a Merry Christmas and a speedy recovery, because he had "an uphill battle." He added that Cass is tough, and he can't put himself in somebody else's shoes since everybody handles pain in different ways.

Source: The Store Horsemen