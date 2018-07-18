Christian Reveals Why He Changed The Name Of His Finisher

During Christian's first run with WWE, his finisher was called The Impaler while he was with The Brood. He later changed the name to The Unprettier which stuck for a while. Christian left WWE in 2005 taking his talents to TNA where he became a two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion and the name of his finisher stayed the same.

Upon Christian's return to WWE after a three-year hiatus, the name of his finisher changed. It was still a variation on an inverted double underhook facebuster, but he was now calling it The Killswitch. He was initially part of WWE's ECW brand and became ECW Champion on two occasions.

Christian recently discussed the reason for his finisher's name change during a Q&A episode of E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness. Captain Charisma said the reason for this switch-up came down to how dangerous he wanted the move to appear.

See Also Christian On Rusev's Appeal

"The name The Unprettier kinda came as a joke between myself and The Hardys and Adam we would joke around," Chrisian said. "I don't even remember how we came up with it but I jokingly called it The Unprettier because I hate how it makes you feel so damn unpretty. We would jokingly talk about it behind-the-scene and somebody and somebody heard it, I think it might have been Michael Cole or somebody.

"He said it on the air and it kinda just stuck from there. But I never thought the name matched how dangerous the move was. So when I came back from TNA to WWE I kinda wanted to repackage a few different things, the name of my finish being one of them. I had a conversation earlier that first day back with Vince and I told him my feelings on it and what I wanted to name it and he went, 'no that's great. Do it.' So that's how it got changed."

Christian retired from in-ring competition in 2014 after suffering a concussion. His most recent appearance for WWE was as part of Raw 25 where he hosted another segment of The Peep Show.

If you use any portion of the quotes in this article please credit E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription