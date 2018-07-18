The Miz Has An Issue With WWE Not Putting The World Title In The Main Event

The Miz recently spoke to Gorilla Position when Backlash 2018 was mentioned. He didn't agree with the main event of the night, but had no problem with Roman Reigns or Samoa Joe being in the final match of the event. He took issues with the fact that the WWE Championship didn't headline instead.

"I was upset that the championship wasn't [in the main event], it wasn't that Roman Reigns was in the main event. It was the championship. When I look at championships and the Universal Championship isn't there, I think the WWE or Universal Championships should be in the main event at all times. The reason being is that's the most prestigious title, supposedly. It's supposed to be the most prestigious and honorable title in WWE even though when I had the Intercontinental Championship, I made it that."

See Also The Miz On If Roman Reigns Should Turn Heel

At this past Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, the Iron Man match for the The Intercontinental Championship headlined the event while the AJ Styles vs. Rusev WWE Championship match preceded it. The Miz is an eight-time Intercontinental Champion and noted that when he was a kid the top titles were in the main event, but maybe some Superstars are almost bigger than the championships at this point.

"Whether I was on the first part of the card or the middle or the end, I made sure that title was showcased as the main event. When you talked about that match, man that's the match that stole the show, that should have been the main event. So when I look at the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship, I think they should be at the end they should own the show no matter what because that's just what I grew up to.

"When I was a kid those titles were always the main event because that's the way it was, but now you have Superstars who are almost bigger than the titles. I guess you could say the man makes the title, the title doesn't make the man that's what I always say. So when I have another title it will be in the main event, and if it's not I will strive my hardest to make sure that it is."

If you use any portion of the quotes in this article please credit Gorilla Position with a H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcription