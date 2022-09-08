The Bushwhackers Hit Kickstarter Goal For Upcoming Project

The Bushwhackers have hit a milestone in their latest upcoming project.

The Bushwhackers took to their Kickstarter to announce that they had raised $9,441 as part of their pre-order campaign to help fund their upcoming autobiography, "Blood, Sweat & Cheers: The Bushwhackers," far surpassing their original goal of $1,000. The book is being penned by wrestling historian and freelance writer John Crowther, who spent over a year interviewing the pair. The story will "lead [fans] around the globe, throughout over 50 years of fun-filled and, sometimes, brutal adventures, both inside and out of professional wrestling's 'squared circle,'" and include forewords, afterwords, and quotes from many of their friends. Fans can purchase the book in November.

Luke Williams and Butch Miller have known each other for the past several decades, building a rich history and a legacy in tag team wrestling that can still be felt today. They initially teamed up with one another in the 1960s as The Kiwis in NWA New Zealand (later known as All-Star Pro Wrestling). Their tag team name was a nod to their New Zealand heritage. They eventually renamed themselves The Sheepherders in 1979 and continued to work for promotions across the globe.

The pair signed with the WWF in December 1988 and were dubbed The Bushwhackers. They feuded with the likes of The Rougeau Brothers, Rhythm and Blues, The Orient Express, The Nasty Boys, Money Incorporated, and the Head Shrinkers. They left the company in September of 1996 and went back to working the indies. Miller retired in 2001 following a neck injury and Williams retired the following year. They were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.