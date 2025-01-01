CM Punk Calls WWE Heel The 'Future Of The Business,' Names Others He Wants To Face
As CM Punk prepares for his World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam, he speaks on who he would like to share the ring with in the future.Read More
Mercedes Moné's belt collection has just got even bigger following a recent trip to Europe as she can now be called "Eight Belts Moné."Read More
Gabe Kidd has been forced to withdraw from NJPW's G1 Climax tournament, and new details on how the company has dealt with it have been revealed.Read More
Bill Goldberg speaks on not wanting to bow out after his Saudi Arabia match in 2020, noting that he did it as a favor to one of his old bosses.Read More
Lex Luger recently looked back on Hulk Hogan's decision to drop the WCW World Heavyweight Championship to him in 1997.Read More
Rikishi explains why he thinks fellow WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, who recently retired from in-ring action, should "smarten up."Read More
Goldberg has some stiff words for people who criticized his performance at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.Read More
TNA Wrestling star Matt Hardy reflects on Hulk Hogan's 2015 audio leak that soured his legacyRead More
Nick Hogan shares an heartfelt tribute to his father, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, who died last Thursday at the age of 71.Read More
Former WWE star Bishop Dyer has named two current WWE stars as wrestlers who aim to elevate those they work with and described them as unselfish.Read More
The mayor formerly known as Kane commented on the death of Hulk Hogan.Read More
"The CEO" Mercedes Mone successfully defends her RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship against a rising star in the UK.Read More
WWE star CM Punk has named a late wrestler as one of the hardest-hitting opponents he has ever faced in his career.Read More
WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase is a second-generation wrestler, whose sons went on to become wrestlers themselves before facing legal struggles outside the ring.Read More
Sky Daily, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, shares an emotional message following his recent passing.Read More
WWE Hall of Famer looks back on how the WCW roster felt about Sting's signature rappelling stunt.Read More
Despite losing his spot on the AAA roster following a recent loss, it doesn't look like Alberto El Patron will be appearing in WWE any time soon.Read More
Buff Bagwell discusses dealing with his newly amputated leg.Read More
WWE cancels the "WWE Late Night featuring Tony Hinchcliffe" event initially slated for SummerSlam 2025 weekend.Read More
A look at the mistake that ruined the WWE career of Jimmy Snuka's son, Sim Snuka, a mistake that occurred in one of the most famous WrestleMania matches everRead More
After withdrawing from some of his matches earlier on in the tournament, Gabe Kidd has officially withdrawn from NJPW's G1 Climax competition.Read More
WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi calls a current star a "golden goose," meaning they can successfully feud with anyone.Read More
Former AEW International Champion Will Ospreay shouts out Alex Windsor following her main event television match on "AEW Collision."Read More
WWE Hall of Famer Kane speaks on his long journey in pro wrestling and reveals the one thing that he regrets most about his time working in the promotion.Read More
Seth Rollins was the guest host of "The Rich Eisen Show," and reflected on his current injury status and whether he is content with his career in WWE.Read More
Fresh off her return to weekly programming, Hall of Famer Nikki Bella spills the beans on the secret to great mic work in the modern WWE landscape.Read More
Athena is a history maker. Following Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision," Athena has now defended her ROH Women's World title defenses a whopping 30 times.Read More