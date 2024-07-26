Former WWE Star Jinder Mahal Recalls His Time In 3MB

At the time the trio of Heath Slater, Drew McIntyre, and Jinder Mahal came together to form 3MB, no one could've anticipated that two of the members would go onto become World Champions. That's exactly what happened, however, with Mahal becoming WWE Champion in 2017, while McIntyre would become a three time World Champion in WWE, and a one-time World Champion in TNA.

Alas, those accomplishments happened after 3MB's demise, with the group never achieving any real success together. Speaking with "Busted Open Radio," Mahal believes that could've been different, but only if himself, McIntyre, and Slater had different mindsets at the time.

"There could've been a chance if we were ready for that chance," Mahal said. "We didn't go about it the best way. We genuinely thought we were real life rock stars, and acted so. No, definitely, I think there were many missed opportunities. I really believe 3MB could've had a babyface run. But again, to win a championship, to be Tag Team Champions, the company had to trust us a lot. And we hadn't really earned that trust."

Even still, the former WWE star confirmed that the trio had notable backers, such as WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, who even pitched an idea regarding the group.

"Mick was a big fan," Mahal said. "I actually remember him telling me around Royal Rumble time that he was pitching for 3MB to go in as the 3 Faces of Foley [Cactus Jack, Dude Love, and Mankind]. This was around the time we were dressing up [as other acts]. We were the Fabulous Freebirds one night in Atlanta, we were...some gimmick in England...the union jack guys. And Mick had actually told me he pitched for 3MB to go in as 3 Faces of Foley. That would've been cool."

