Former WWE Star Jinder Mahal Opens Up About Release & How This One Is Different

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal is once again a free agent following his recent release from WWE. The 38-year old had previously been released from the company back in 2014, but worked his way back into the fold in 2016, where after putting a lot of work into his health and physique, he made it all the way to the top of WWE when he defeated Randy Orton at Backlash 2017 to win his first world title..

In the years that followed, he would enjoy reigns with the United States Championship and the 24/7 Championship, even challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship as recently as January 2024. Now that he's back in the free agency pool, Mahal told "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" that even though he is fine with being out of WWE, that doesn't mean he isn't a little frustrated by it.

"It was frustrating, but that's okay because that's what WWE is, it's time for the next generation. It's time for the Bron Breakkers and the Carmelos, it's their time. I had my time and maybe my time will come back. But it's time right now to step away and do other things, and if it works out in the future we come back, if not, it's all good," Mahal said. "There's plenty of other things to do. Starting off the year strong with The Rock, then the title match, thank you Tony [Khan]. Then WrestleMania week, I'm in a two-segment match with Tozawa on Main Event. So obviously, there's frustrations but it's all good. I had many years there. I've done everything that I wanted to do. And yeah, it's a young man's game."

