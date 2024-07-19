Former WWE Star Jinder Mahal Opens Up About Release & How This One Is Different
Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal is once again a free agent following his recent release from WWE. The 38-year old had previously been released from the company back in 2014, but worked his way back into the fold in 2016, where after putting a lot of work into his health and physique, he made it all the way to the top of WWE when he defeated Randy Orton at Backlash 2017 to win his first world title..
In the years that followed, he would enjoy reigns with the United States Championship and the 24/7 Championship, even challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship as recently as January 2024. Now that he's back in the free agency pool, Mahal told "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" that even though he is fine with being out of WWE, that doesn't mean he isn't a little frustrated by it.
"It was frustrating, but that's okay because that's what WWE is, it's time for the next generation. It's time for the Bron Breakkers and the Carmelos, it's their time. I had my time and maybe my time will come back. But it's time right now to step away and do other things, and if it works out in the future we come back, if not, it's all good," Mahal said. "There's plenty of other things to do. Starting off the year strong with The Rock, then the title match, thank you Tony [Khan]. Then WrestleMania week, I'm in a two-segment match with Tozawa on Main Event. So obviously, there's frustrations but it's all good. I had many years there. I've done everything that I wanted to do. And yeah, it's a young man's game."
Jinder Mahal's Second Release Feels Much Different Than His First
When Mahal was released in 2014, he had been sent to the developmental system, fought for the NXT Championship, and had settled into his role as a performer who was seemingly destined to never get past the WWE midcard. Fast forward a decade later, Mahal has had what some would consider almost an entirely different career the second time around, which why Mahal feels like this release is different than the first.
"This one is much different. I am a grown man now. I'll be turning 38 the day after this interview airs. So yeah, it's just I'm at a different point in my life. I'm at peace with it. I've had a great career because at that time when I got released, the best thing I had done at that point was being in 3MB. Now I've been a WWE Champion, I've been in WrestleMania, headlined PPVs. I've done everything. I have traveled the world, and I'm in a different place financially. So yeah, a lot has changed."
Mahal will now revert back to a name that he used before he joined WWE originally, Raj Dhesi, as he ventures back into the wider world of professional wrestling. He has already been confirmed to be appearing for Black Label Pro on July 26, and will be part of AAA's TripleMania XXXII in Mexico City on August 17, where he will be teaming up with AEW star Satnam Singh to challenge for the AAA Tag Team Championship.
