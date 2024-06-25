Former WWE Champions To Face Each Other At AAA's TripleMania 32: Mexico City

Eleven years after they traded the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Alberto El Patron and Nic Nemeth found themselves on opposing sides again in April, when Nemeth defeated the controversial Patron to capture the vacant AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania XXXII: Monterrey. Four months later, Patron will get his chance to exact revenge, this time on an even bigger TripleMania stage.

As announced at a press conference, and confirmed by AAA on social media, early Tuesday afternoon, the Nemeth-Patron rematch will take place at TripleMania XXXII: Mexico City on August 17 from Arena Ciudad de Mexico. The match will be Nemeth's second defense of the Mega Championship following a victory over Eddie Colon in Puerto Rico last weekend, and his first match in AAA since defeating Patron for the championship.

. @NicTNemeth pondrá su Megacampeonato AAA en juego en #TriplemaniaXXXII CDXM ante @PrideOfMexico. 🤯 ¡Saldrán chispas de esta GRAN lucha! pic.twitter.com/fJXJhkVb5H — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) June 25, 2024

Nemeth and Patron aren't the only former WWE champions that will make the Mexico City show. AAA also announced that former WWE US Champion Matt Riddle, himself no stranger to controversy, will battle former TNA Digital Media Champion Laredo Kid in one-on-one action. This will be Riddle's second date with AAA in 2024 following this past weekend, when he came up short against former GHC World Heavyweight Champion El Hijo del Dr. Wagner.

The final former notable WWE star to be announced for TripleMania is none other than Jinder Mahal. Wrestling under his real name, Raj Dhesi, Mahal will team with AEW star Satnam Singh to take on Dr. Wagner Jr. and Galeno del Mal, and Psycho Clown and Negro Casas, with the latter's AAA World Tag Team Championships on the line. This is the second known booking Mahal has announced since his release from WWE in April, with his first match set to take place in Black Label Pro on July 26.