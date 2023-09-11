Alleged Airport Incident Involving WWE Star Matt Riddle Is Reportedly Being Investigated

In a new update from TMZ Sports, it appears that there is now an ongoing investigation surrounding the alleged JFK airport incident with Matt Riddle. As reported earlier, Riddle went on social media and accused a police officer of sexually assaulting him at the airport on Saturday. Riddle also shared a photo of the officer who he said allegedly assaulted him.

Per the report, law enforcement sources told TMZ how Riddle got into contact with the officers. The report states, "Port Authority officers got a call for a disorderly person," which happened to be Riddle, whom they met in the terminal after he had left the plane. They spoke with Riddle and other witnesses. There was no police report filed and Riddle was able to go without any trouble. Riddle was even said to be "apologetic" for the disorderly situation.

The sources also reportedly told TMZ that "the Port Authority was shocked" by Riddle's now-deleted claim on Instagram, but the department will still be "taking his claim seriously." They have started an internal probe.

Riddle did leave one Instagram post about his JFK airport experience up on his account. He shared a photo of himself with the caption, "Finally leaving JFK and I never wanna come back here again." This past Friday, Riddle was in Hyderabad, India, for the WWE Superstar Spectacle event.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).