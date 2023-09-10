Matt Riddle Claims He Was Sexually Assaulted By A Police Officer

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle took to Instagram on Saturday and revealed that he was sexually assaulted by a police officer. The post, which has now been deleted, was captured by Cultaholic before it was taken down.

"Nothing like being sexually assaulted by an officer and harassed at the jfk airport, no means no and just because I'm nice doesn't mean yes!!! A**hole!!! Don't know they're Twitter or instagram handles but I took pictures, normally I'm like whatever but today was really weird and uncomfortable and they made a point to make me feel small and useless. Definitely one of the most uncomfortable travel days I've ever had thanks NYC you're so progressive and accepting!"

As documented by Cultaholic, the WWE Superstar shared a photo of the alleged abuser as well. It remains to be seen how the situation will be handled moving forward, but at the time of this writing, there haven't been any more updates on the matter. WWE has yet to comment on the accusation made against the police officer by Riddle.

Riddle has also been involved in sexual misconduct scandals in the past. In 2018, amid the Speaking Out movement, independent wrestler Candy Cartwright accused him of sexually assaulting her. Riddle denied the sexual assault allegation, but he did admit to having an affair with her.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).