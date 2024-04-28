Nic Nemeth Captures Vacant AAA Mega Title At Triplemania XXXII

Nic Nemeth's post-WWE career has found him uniting two unlikely promotions: NJPW and AAA. Already the IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Nemeth competed against Alberto El Patron for the vacant AAA Mega Championship at AAA Triplemania XXXII: Monterrey on Saturday.

Nemeth was successful in his challenge, capturing the title, despite being a champion in NJPW, who has a partnership with AAA's rival promotion CMLL. The animosity between the two promotions has caused trouble with AEW in North America, as AEW has a partnership with NJPW, but has AAA contracted talent like Rey Fenix and Penta El Ciero Miedo on the roster, leading to those talents not being able to work cross promotional shows like AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door. The AAA Mega Championship was vacant because former champion El Hijo Del Vikingo underwent surgery for a knee injury in March, after holding the title for over 800 days. There is no word on when Vikingo will return.

Nemeth was released from WWE in September 2023, after WWE and UFC finalized the merger to become TKO Group Holdings. After his non-compete clause was expired, Nemeth appeared in NJPW and TNA before finding his way to AAA. The former World Heavyweight Champion dethroned IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion David Finlay earlier this year after debuting at Wrestle Kingdom 18, the second champion in the belt's young lineage. The title was created to replace the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship, which had been dubbed the IWGP United Kingdom Heavyweight Champion by Will Ospreay before the belt was retired in favor of the Global Title.

