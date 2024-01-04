Former WWE Star Nic Nemeth (FKA Dolph Ziggler) Debuts At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18

Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, appeared at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 18 event. He and his brother, AEW star Ryan Nemeth, appeared in the crowd following Tama Tonga winning the NEVER Openweight Championship, and sat in the VIP section to watch as Guerillas of Destiny and Bishamon met for the IWGP Heavyweight and NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championships.

Nemeth was released by WWE in September last year, ending his almost twenty-year spell with the company. He has since announced his first post-WWE wrestling appearance which will come on January 20 in Puerto Rico. Nemeth will be wrestling 21-time WWC Universal Heavyweight Champion Ray Gonzalez at the promotion's Euphoria event. That match will be his first since the May 29 episode of "WWE Raw," where he faced JD McDonagh in a match ending with a double count-out.

Outside of wrestling, Nemeth has spent his post-WWE time on the road for his comedy shows, co-producing the "Hunkamania" tour alongside Ryan Nemeth. It's yet unknown how and why Nemeth's appearance at Wrestle Kingdom came about, but with his no-compete clause with WWE no longer in effect, he could be scouting potential in-ring competition at the Japanese promotion.

