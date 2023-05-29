WWE Raw Live Coverage (05/29) - New Women's Tag Team Champions To Be Crowned, We Hear From Cody Rhodes And More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on May 29, 2023, coming to you live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York!
After coming up short against Brock Lesnar at WWE Night of Champions this past Saturday due to referee stoppage, Cody Rhodes will be appearing on tonight's show. The issues between Rhodes and Lesnar have been well documented over the past several weeks, and Lesnar's win means that both men now have a victory over one another.
The first two entrants in the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match in London, England on July 1 will be determined tonight, as Shinsuke Nakamura collides with Bronson Reed while Ricochet goes one-on-one with The Miz in qualifier matches. The third participant in the match will be revealed on this coming Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown" as LA Knight goes head-to-head with Montez Ford, and Zelina Vega faces Lacey Evans to determine the first entrant in the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match.
Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan were forced to vacate the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship a couple of weeks ago as a result of an injury Morgan sustained. Tonight, Rodriguez has a shot at regaining the title as she joins forces with Shotzi to take on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, Damage CTRL, and Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.
Additionally, Seth "Freakin" Rollins will be holding a title celebration after defeating AJ Styles on Saturday to become the new World Heavyweight Champion in the finals of the tournament.
We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping Night of Champions. Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick then greet audiences at home as Seth "Freakin" Rollins makes his way to the ring through the crowd.
Seth Freakin Rollins Holds A World Heavyweight Championship Celebration
Confetti rains from the ceiling and fans sing Rollins' song before he welcomes them to "Monday Night Rollins". He says it's been a long road to get to the World Heavyweight Championship with lots of highs and lows, but things feel right. He says he doesn't want to talk about the past, but rather the future. He says he wants to be a champion that'll be on television and one who's ready for a fight. He says he wants a fight, and no matter who steps to him, he'll come out the other side as titleholder.
AJ Styles' music hits and he heads down to the ring. He stares Rollins down, then grabs a mic and says while he's supposed to be on "SmackDown", he couldn't resist coming to "Raw" to congratulate Rollins. He says he gave Rollins everything he had, but somehow Rollins knew what he was going to do. He tells Rollins that fans think he deserves to be champion, but he doesn't think he does because he earned the right to be titleholder.
Rollins says he's not too good at these things, but taking the beating he gave him at Night of Champions, he deserves a hand shake. Rollins then offers Styles his hand, and Styles takes it.
Judgment Day's music hits, and Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest appear. Balor says whatever just happened between Styles and Rollins makes him nauseous, and Priest agrees. Ripley says Judgment Day runs "Raw" as they get inside the ring, and Priest says she's right except they now run all of WWE after The Bloodline imploded. Balor brags about defeating Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, and Ripley tells Rollins not to get too comfortable because one of them will inevitably beat Rollins to become new titleholder. Rollins and Styles laugh, and Dominik gets defensive. Balor says Judgment Day saw Rollins and Styles beat one another half to death, and Dominik says they'll finish the job tonight. Styles says that sounds like a challenge, and Ripley says that was what they did. Rollins accepts the challenge and says any two of them can take on himself and Styles.
Ricochet then makes his way down to the ring. The Miz follows.
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed in a Money In The Bank Qualifier Match
The bell rings and the two lock up. Ricochet delivers an arm drag and a kick that sends Miz tumbling out of the ring, then delivers another kick to Miz's head off the apron and follows it up with a moonsault. The pair get back in the ring, and Miz lands a hurricanrana. He then lands a kick of his own before the action spills back outside of the ring and Miz sends Ricochet's head bouncing off the announce desk. He chucks Ricochet back in the ring, then ascends to the top and hits a double ax handle.