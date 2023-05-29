WWE Raw Live Coverage (05/29) - New Women's Tag Team Champions To Be Crowned, We Hear From Cody Rhodes And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on May 29, 2023, coming to you live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York!

After coming up short against Brock Lesnar at WWE Night of Champions this past Saturday due to referee stoppage, Cody Rhodes will be appearing on tonight's show. The issues between Rhodes and Lesnar have been well documented over the past several weeks, and Lesnar's win means that both men now have a victory over one another.

The first two entrants in the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match in London, England on July 1 will be determined tonight, as Shinsuke Nakamura collides with Bronson Reed while Ricochet goes one-on-one with The Miz in qualifier matches. The third participant in the match will be revealed on this coming Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown" as LA Knight goes head-to-head with Montez Ford, and Zelina Vega faces Lacey Evans to determine the first entrant in the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan were forced to vacate the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship a couple of weeks ago as a result of an injury Morgan sustained. Tonight, Rodriguez has a shot at regaining the title as she joins forces with Shotzi to take on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, Damage CTRL, and Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

Additionally, Seth "Freakin" Rollins will be holding a title celebration after defeating AJ Styles on Saturday to become the new World Heavyweight Champion in the finals of the tournament.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping Night of Champions. Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick then greet audiences at home as Seth "Freakin" Rollins makes his way to the ring through the crowd.