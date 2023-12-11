Nic Nemeth, Formerly WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler, Soon To Return To The Ring

Former WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler, who will soon be wrestling as Nic Nemeth, is set to return to the ring soon. Lucha Libre Online announced his first match since his WWE release on September 21. The bout has been revealed for January 20 at the World Wrestling Council event, Euphoria, in Puerto Rico.

Per the announcement, Nemeth will be facing Puerto Rican pro wrestling legend Ray Gonzalez. Gonzalez is a 21-time WWC Universal Heavyweight Champion, as well as a seven-time IWA Puerto Rico Heavyweight Champion.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, it doesn't get any bigger than this," said Nemeth. "That's right, WWC Europhia, Puerto Rico, baby ... The most wanted man in professional wrestling today, the hottest free agent, and I am laying it down, baby. I'm laying down a challenge in Puerto Rico for 'Mr. Ratings' Ray Gonzalez. You think you can set foot in the ring with me and go toe-to-toe with the best d**n thing going today? ... January 20, WWC Euphoria, 'Mr. Ratings,' the most wanted man, Nic Nemeth, is coming for you, if you got the guts."

El dos veces World Heavyweight Champion en la WWE, The Most Wanted Man, Nic Nemeth, tendrá su primera lucha en Puerto Rico. Su oponente seleccionado, El Más Grande de todos los tiempos en Puerto Rico, Ray González. ¿Aceptará el reto Mr. Rayting? 👀 WWC presenta Día de Reyes, el... pic.twitter.com/tnkDvjrEm9 — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) December 10, 2023

The match will be Nemeth's first since the May 29 episode of "WWE Raw," where he faced JD McDonagh, resulting in the match ending with a Double Count Out. The match also marks his first non-WWE match in 19 years. Since his WWE release, Nemeth has been on the road doing his comedy shows, including co-producing the Hunkamania tour with his brother AEW and ROH star Ryan Nemeth. On the other hand, Ryan Nemeth's last match was on the November 4 taped episode of "ROH on HonorClub."