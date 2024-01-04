NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 Live Coverage 1/4: Danielson/Okada Rematch

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 viewing party.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling presents Wrestle Kingdom 18 live from the Tokyo Dome. Ten matches are scheduled for the main card, including G1 Climax 33 winner Tetsuya Naito challenging SANADA for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in the main event. Also, Bryan Danielson takes on Kazuchika Okada in an AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door rematch.

Announced card

* Pre-show: New Japan Ranbo to determine the four participants who will challenge for the Provisional KOPW 2024 Championship at New Year Dash!!

* Bullet Club War Dogs (Clark Connors and Drilla Moloney) (c) vs. Catch 2/2 (TJP and Francesco Akira) for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

* Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the NJPW World Television Championship

* Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura

* Shota Umino and Kaito Kiyomiya vs. House of Torture (EVIL and Ren Narita)

* Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Tama Tonga for the NEVER Openweight Championship

* Bishamon (Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi) (c) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny (Hikuleo and El Phantasmo) (c) in a Winner Takes All match for the IWGP Tag Team Championship and Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship

* Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. El Desperado for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

* Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley vs. David Finlay for the inaugural IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson

* SANADA (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Our live coverage will begin at 1:30 AM EST.