Nic Nemeth, FKA WWE's Dolph Ziggler, Discusses First WrestleMania Outside Company

Current IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion and former WWE champion Nic Nemeth, who previously went by Dolph Ziggler, was able to enjoy WrestleMania weekend differently this time around. Nemeth, who was released from WWE in September 2023, didn't take long to make appearances on the independent circuit and is now working with NJPW as well as TNA. He is also now a host on "Busted Open Radio," where he discussed his first WrestleMania weekend from the outside.

Nemeth said he experienced the event differently, explaining how even when one doesn't have a match on WrestleMania there are still a lot of media and other activities to be a part of as a pro wrestler. Nemeth mentioned he was busy during the weekend but was able to enjoy the show.

"I still had the media to do, I still had the comedy show ... with my brother and a bunch of friends, and I still did Bloodsport and another match," he said. "We did all the signings and then we had the WrestleCon show. That was an absolute blast. Got to fight Joey Janela, someone that I never would have fought had I not been out of WWE and we had a blast ... So I had a totally different vision for the first time of WrestleMania week."

He said his experience was "even cooler" because with a WWE schedule, sometimes wrestlers don't even have an extra moment to go to the gym due to the rehearsals and numerous media appearances.