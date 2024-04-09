Report: Cody Rhodes Set A WWE Record At WrestleMania 40

The celebrations continue for the newly-minted Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes.

Coming off his massive victory against "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns on night two of WrestleMania 40, Rhodes has also found victory in WWE's merchandise department. According to Fightful Select, WWE sent out an internal memo revealing that Rhodes generated over $1 million in merchandise sales across WrestleMania weekend, eclipsing the previous record he set during the week of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Rhodes' impressive merchandise sales reportedly stem from a combination of transactions made through WWE's online shop, and at the WWE World fan experience that ran between April 4 to April 8 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

"The American Nightmare" wasn't the only man to set a record over the weekend, though, as his WrestleMania 40 night one opponents, Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, also made history. For Reigns, his back-to-back performances established him as the first WWE Champion to headline both nights of a WrestleMania premium live event. With nine main event performances on WWE's grandest stage, Reigns also surpassed the record for the most amount of WrestleMania main events – a record that was previously held by WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

For The Rock, WrestleMania 40 solidified him as only the second wrestler to headline a WrestleMania in four different decades (1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s). The first, of course, was WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, who last competed in a cinematic Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

While The Rock scored a pinfall on Rhodes during their night one tag team, Rhodes quickly bounced back by defeating Roman Reigns in a chaotic Bloodline Rules title match on night two to firmly finish his story, and finally claim the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.