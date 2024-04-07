The Rock Pins Cody Rhodes In WWE WrestleMania 40 Main Event, Sets Up Bloodline Rules

The Rock pinned Cody Rhodes after over 40 minutes of tag team action at Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 40. As such, Sunday night's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship contest between Rhodes and Roman Reigns will be "Bloodline Rules," aka anything goes — although fans got a peak into what that would be like in Saturday's match pitting Reigns and The Rock against Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

The Rock essentially rendered the match an exercise in anarchy when he threatened the referee out of enforcing the rules, saying the official would lose his job for interfering when the melee was taken out into the wider staging area. The Rock continued to take liberties as "The Final Boss," contorting the rules in a savage mauling of Rollins cemented with a low blow in full sight of the ref.

Later, Rhodes almost had the match won after a Cody Cutter to Reigns before having a second attempt at the springboard countered with a Superman Punch. A Stomp followed by Cross Rhodes might have done it had it not been for The Rock pulling the ref out of the ring mid-count. Reigns landed another blatant low blow, this time to Rhodes, and hit a Spear, but still only mustered a two count.

The match met its end when Rhodes looked for a third consecutive Cross Rhodes on Reigns, only for The Rock to slap a leather belt across Rhodes' back, allowing Reigns to score another Spear before tagging out to let his cousin finish the job. From there, Rock landed the Rock Bottom followed by the People's Elbow to score the pin on Rhodes, who sat dejected in the ring as The Bloodline walked to the back.