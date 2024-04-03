Cody Rhodes Shares Excitement For Shot At Roman Reigns At WWE WrestleMania 40

It hasn't been the easiest of Roads to WrestleMania for Cody Rhodes, between giving up and getting back his Undisputed WWE Universal Title shot against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, getting slapped by The Rock, and beaten to a bloody pulp by Rock in the pouring rain. But with only days to go before Rhodes teams with Seth Rollins to face Rock and Reigns on Night One of Mania, followed by said title match with Reigns on Night Two, Rhodes is feeling pretty good, as he revealed on "The Today Show."

"I feel outstanding about Night One, but that's the trick here with this year's WrestleMania," Rhodes said. "It's hard enough to get on WrestleMania. And somehow, we've put ourselves in a situation where we're wrestling both nights, Roman Reigns being the match that I'm looking forward to the most.

"It's been a year. I did not win at WrestleMania 39. I'm looking to avenge that loss. But also, The Rock returning to wrestling for this tag match on Saturday. It's been 12 years, but he looks the same...he's really the unknown element of Saturday. And Saturday will have a direct bearing on Sunday. I said outstanding, and now I'm starting to feel like I'm a little nervous."

Rhodes also believes he's ready to "finish his story" and defeat Reigns on Night Two, something he was unable to accomplish last year at WrestleMania 39.

"I feel I am more prepared than Roman than ever," Rhodes said. "I've had a year full-time on the road, got all my reps in. And Roman has been very, and this is not a knock on him, I don't begrudge him, he's been a part-time champion. So I think you can have part-time lungs and part-time wrestling quality."

