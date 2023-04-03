Roman Reigns Defeats Cody Rhodes With Help From The Bloodline At WWE WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns extended his reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39, defeating Cody Rhodes after some help from The Bloodline. The main event of night two of WrestleMania 39 was a barnburner of a match with Rhodes coming close to winning his first WWE world title on a few occasions.

Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman accompanied Reigns to the ring, and the former played a key part in his cousin retaining the title. During the early stages of the match, Solo attacked Cody with a chair after Reigns distracted the referee. A few moments later, he pulled "The American Nightmare" down by grabbing hold of his leg. The match then moved outside, where Reigns prepared to put Cody through the commentary table, but Rhodes reversed it into a backdrop resulting in the champion going through the table. Solo was then ejected by the referee after he hit Cody with a weight belt.

Rhodes and Reigns exchanged finishers, with the former landing a Pedigree while the latter hit a Rock Bottom, but it wasn't enough for either man. Rhodes then almost made Reigns tap out to the Figure Four Leglock, while Reigns later put him in the Guillotine, but both men held on, and in the process of escaping the Guillotine, the referee was knocked out. The Usos then arrived from nowhere to ambush Rhodes and landed a 1D, before new Tag Team Champions, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, made the save.

Reigns and Rhodes then exchanged punches, before Rhodes landed a Bionic Elbow and two Cross Rhodes. But, The Bloodline were up to their old tricks again as Paul Heyman got on the apron to interfere, resulting in Solo returning and landing a Samoan Spike before Reigns speared Rhodes for the win.

With the win, Reigns is now closing in on 1000 days as the world champion.