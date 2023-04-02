Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens Win The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship In The Main Event Of WrestleMania

Friendship has prevailed over a powerful bloodline in a historic main event.

WrestleMania 39 Night One was headlined by a WWE Tag Team Championship match for the first time ever when The Usos put their record-breaking reign on the line against the familiar duo of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. After a lengthy battle that took fans on an emotional rollercoaster — much like the entire journey to this point — Owens hit Jimmy Uso with a stunner, while Zayn managed to hit one last Helluva Kick on Jey Uso to score the three-count.

Zayn and Owens are now WWE Tag Team Champions for the first time in their careers, individually and as a team. It also marks the end of a championship drought for Owens, who hasn't held gold in six years, despite now being a back-to-back WrestleMania headliner. Zayn and Owens formerly held the PWG and Ring of Honor tag team titles in their past lives, but had not won WWE gold together despite their on and off friendship. Notably, they teamed up at WrestleMania 34 against Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon.

For The Usos, they became the first Undisputed "Raw" and "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions last May after initially winning the "SmackDown" title in July 2021. That specific reign led to them surpassing The New Day to become the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history at 622 days. The Usos are now championship-less for the first time in nearly two years after being eight-time champions since 2014.