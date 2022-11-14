The Usos Celebrate Historic WWE Tag Title Milestone

The Usos have officially broken New Day's record for the longest WWE Tag Team Championship reign. The real-life brothers have held the WWE Tag Team Championships for 484 consecutive days and counting; the previous record stood at 483 days. In an attempt to ensure The Usos would not surpass their achievement, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day took on the current champs on the November 11 edition of "SmackDown" — however, they were unsuccessful in their attempt to stay at the top slot for the history books as The Usos retained after a hard-fought battle.

On November 14, 2022, marking the setting of the new record, The Usos tweeted, "Officially the best team In @wwe ...EVER!!!! 🩸 #WeTheOnes"

As a part of The Bloodline, The Usos won the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championships on the 2021 Money in the Bank kick-off show as Jimmy and Jey defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio for the belts, kicking off this historic run. Over their time as just "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions, the brothers put away teams such as the Street Profits and the Viking Raiders.

On the May 20 edition of "WWE SmackDown" this year, The Usos added more gold to their collection, defeating RK-Bro in a match to unify both the "Raw" and "SmackDown" Tag Team Championships. The Usos have successfully defended the now-Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships since rounding up both sets of belts; the Brawling Brutes and the Mysterios have fallen in their wake. Over the course of their entire reign as WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos have successfully defended the tag titles on 15 occasions — 10 less than Roman Reigns, the leader of The Bloodline and current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, has.