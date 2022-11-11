WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (11/11) - Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match, Six-Pack Challenge, World Cup Tournament Begins

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on November 11, 2022, coming to you live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana!

Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos will be putting their titles on the line in a high stakes match against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of New Day. New Day currently holds the honor of being the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE in history at 483 days, but their record hangs in the balance as The Usos have kept hold of the belts for 481 days thus far. Will The Usos make history tonight, or will New Day once again capture the titles?

A new number one contender for Ronda Rousey's "SmackDown' Women's Championship will be determined, as Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans, Shotzi and Xia Li face off in a Six-Pack Challenge. Rousey defeated Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules last month to become the new titleholder, and has been a force to be reckoned with since then. Who will she square off with next?

In addition, the "SmackDown" World Cup Tournament kicks off tonight, as Shinsuke Nakamura will take on Santos Escobar in a first round match. The winner of the tournament will receive a shot at GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship and will also feature competitors from across the globe such as Butch, Mustafa Ali, Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman, and Ricochet. With Nakamura already having a win over Escobar in a tag team bout a couple of weeks ago, will he be able to do so again tonight and get one step closer to securing himself a future title shot?

We are live! Michael Cole and Wade Barrett greet audiences at home as The Usos head to the ring. New Day follows.