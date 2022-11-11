WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (11/11) - Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match, Six-Pack Challenge, World Cup Tournament Begins
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on November 11, 2022, coming to you live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana!
Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos will be putting their titles on the line in a high stakes match against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of New Day. New Day currently holds the honor of being the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE in history at 483 days, but their record hangs in the balance as The Usos have kept hold of the belts for 481 days thus far. Will The Usos make history tonight, or will New Day once again capture the titles?
A new number one contender for Ronda Rousey's "SmackDown' Women's Championship will be determined, as Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans, Shotzi and Xia Li face off in a Six-Pack Challenge. Rousey defeated Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules last month to become the new titleholder, and has been a force to be reckoned with since then. Who will she square off with next?
In addition, the "SmackDown" World Cup Tournament kicks off tonight, as Shinsuke Nakamura will take on Santos Escobar in a first round match. The winner of the tournament will receive a shot at GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship and will also feature competitors from across the globe such as Butch, Mustafa Ali, Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman, and Ricochet. With Nakamura already having a win over Escobar in a tag team bout a couple of weeks ago, will he be able to do so again tonight and get one step closer to securing himself a future title shot?
We are live! Michael Cole and Wade Barrett greet audiences at home as The Usos head to the ring. New Day follows.
The Usos (c) vs. New Day for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships
Woods and Jey begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Jey delivers a shoulder tackle before Woods fires back with one of his own. Kingston tags in and delivers a crossbody off the top rope. Jimmy tags in and delivers a vicious right hand. He follows it up with a snapmare, but Kingston manages to hit a back elbow. He whips him into the corner and the pair deliver the Unicorn Stomp.
Back from the break, Jey tags in and sends Kingston to the outside. He whips Kingston into the barricade, then tosses him back into the ring and tosses him into the middle rope. Jimmy tags in and stomps Kingston's arm. He chokes him on the bottom rope, then delivers a right hand to his midsection. Kingston delivers a missile drop kick before Jey tags in. Kingston delivers a kick, then looks to make the hot tag to Woods but Jimmy pulls him off the apron.
Back from another break, Kingston delivers a knee to Jey. Both men tag in their partners before Woods delivers a clothesline to Jimmy, followed by a lariat. He hits a splash in the corner, followed by a right hand and a gutbuster. He goes for a pin, but Jimmy kicks out. Kingston tags back in and delivers a kick to Jimmy's face, followed by a splash. Jey tags in and delivers a kick to Kingston's midsection. He follows it up with an uppercut, but Kingston pulls out an SOS. He goes for a pin, but Jey kicks out. Jey delivers an enziguri before Woods tags in and delivers a headbutt. Jey fires back with a superkick, then tags in Jimmy. The pair deliver a double superkick before Jey tags back in and the brothers deliver a double splash. Jey goes for a pin, but Woods kicks out. Jimmy tags back in and the pair look for 1-D, but Kingston pulls Jey out of the ring. Kingston and Woods hit Midnight Hour before Woods hits Jimmy with a DDT and tags in Kingston. They hit Jey with a Midnight Hour of his own, then Kingston goes for a pin but Jimmy breaks it up.
The four men stare one another down before beginning to brawl. Jey hits Woods with a pair of superkicks on the outside as Kingston hits Jimmy with a kick in the ring. Jey tags in and Kingston ascends to the top. He goes flying, but the brothers hit 1-D mid-air for the win.
Winners (and still): The Usos