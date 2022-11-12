The Usos Clear Final Hurdle On Road To Record WWE Tag Title Reign

The Usos etched their names in the history books Friday night, securing the record as the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in history. Although Jimmy & Jey Uso are technically still two days shy of The New Day's record-setting reign of 483 days, they will officially clinch the record on Monday, November 14.

In a fitting "passing of the torch" moment, The Usos defeated The New Day on the 11/11 "WWE SmackDown" to surpass the record set by Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods (and Big E, as per Freebird rules) in December 2016. The back-and-forth match, widely praised by fans on social media, ended when The Usos caught Kingston in midair with the 1D. Solo Sikoa and the rest of The Bloodline were noticeably absent from ringside. After the match, however, Jimmy & Jey were embraced by The Bloodline in the backstage area, with Roman Reigns telling his cousins they now know what it feels like to be "the greatest of all time."

Later in the night, The Bloodline cut a promo in the ring to celebrate The Usos' historic achievement. They would be interrupted by The Brawling Brutes, with Sheamus declaring that "tonight is the start of the end of the Bloodline" until his microphone was briefly cut off. The Brawling Brutes, joined by Drew McIntyre, eventually confronted The Bloodline in the ring, and a brawl ensued between the two factions. The show went off the air with Sheamus targeting Reigns, as the others continued to brawl. The closing segment seemed to tease a WarGames Match between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes at the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view.

The Usos began their current reign, of 481 days and counting, with a win over The Mysterios for the "SmackDown" Tag Team Titles on July 18, 2021. They would subsequently beat RK-Bro for the "Raw" Tag Team Titles in May 2022, unifying the two championships in a "Winner Takes All" match.