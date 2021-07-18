SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: The Usos vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Michael Cole welcomes us to ringside. He’s joined by Pat McAfee. Out first are The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. Greg Hamilton does the introductions as fans pop. We cut to a video of SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio standing with a Mesoamerican pyramid in the background. They’re wearing matching black suits. They turn and look at the camera, then nod to each other, then step into a blue portal. Rey and Dominik then head to the ring as fans cheer them on, now wearing their gear.

Dominik starts off with Jimmy. Jimmy takes it to the corner but Dominik fights out. Dominik with a dropkick, and another. Dominik with some arm drag takedowns, including one from the corner. Dominik keeps control and in comes Rey off the tag. The Mysterios with a double team takedown. Dominik powerbombs his dad on top of Jimmy for a 2 count. Jimmy turns it around and in comes Jey fighting. Rey dropkicks him.

Jey turns it around and Rey takes a nasty fall to the floor. Jey brings it back in and Jimmy tags in for a headbutt while Jey holds Rey down. Rey kicks out at 2. Jimmy works Rey over on the middle rope but the referee backs him off. Jey with a cheap shot while the referee is distracted. Jimmy keeps Rey grounded now as fans rally for him. Jimmy with another headbutt.

Rey counters and tags in Dominik. Dominik with a springboard clothesline that is a bit sloppy. Jimmy kicks out at 2. Dominik with a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Dominik with some more springboarding for a moonsault but Jimmy still kicks out. Jey tags in but Dominik dropkicks him off the apron. Jimmy also gets knocked off the apron by Dominik. Dominik goes to the top and flies to the floor but The Usos both catch him, then launch him into the barrier. The Usos stand tall over Dominik at ringside as fans boo.

Jey with the running Rikishi splash in the corner. Fans do dueling chants. Jey slams Dominik in the middle of the ring. Jimmy tags in for a quick double team. Jimmy ends up mounting Dominik in the corner but Dominik sends him to the apron and he falls to the floor. Rey and Jey tag in at the same time. Rey with clotheslines. Jey kicks Rey in the gut, then rocks him in the mouth. Rey with a head scissors takedown for a pop. Rey flies in at Jey for a close 2 count.

Rey ends up taking Jey down but Jimmy tags in and superkicks him in the face. Rey gets hit with a big pop-up Samoan Drop from Jimmy but he kicks out at 2. Jey tags back in and Dominik brings Jimmy out but that distracts Jey. Rey with a close 2 count on Jey. Rey goes for 619 to Jey but Jimmy sacrifices himself and gets hit with it. Rey springboards back in but Jey superkicks him on the way down. Jey goes to the top and hits the big Uso Splash but Rey kicks out just in time. Jey can’t believe it. Jimmy runs in to argue with the referee.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Jimmy tags in and goes to the top. Jey goes to the opposite corner. Dominik attacks Jimmy but Jey makes the save and takes Dominik out on the floor. Jimmy ends up rolling Rey for the pin and Jey reinforces the pin from the apron, keeping Rey from kicking out to get the pin and the titles.

Winners and New SmackDown Tag Team Champions: The Usos

