WrestleMania 39 Night One Live Coverage (4/1): The Usos Face Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, John Cena In Action

Tonight will see several major matches take place on the Grandest Stage Of Them All with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens having the opportunity to become WWE Tag Team Champions for the first time since joining the company. They will be challenging The Usos as "KO" looks to take out his frustrations on the brothers, while Zayn aims for revenge after the brothers chose to be in The Bloodline over his friendship.

Rey Mysterio will also finally get his hands on his son, Dominik Mysterio, who has been pushing his buttons and trying to get his father to fight him since Clash At The Castle. His fellow Judgment Day star Rhea Ripley will also be in action tonight as she challenges Charlotte Flair for the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship, while John Cena tries to win the United States Championship when he faces Austin Theory.

Announced card for the main show:

- Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena (United States Championship Match)

- Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Viking Raiders vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy (WrestleMania Showcase)

- Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

- Damage CTRL vs. Trish Stratus, Lita, & Becky Lynch

- Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

- Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley (WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match)

- The Usos (c) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match)