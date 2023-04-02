WrestleMania 39 Night Two Live Coverage (4/2): Roman Reigns Faces Cody Rhodes, Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WrestleMania 39 Night Two Viewing Party.

Tonight's show will wrap up WrestleMania weekend as Roman Reigns faces his biggest test to date as he defends his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. After winning the Royal Rumble match the "American Nightmare" is aiming to finish the story and be the first member of his family to win the World Title in WWE. Meanwhile, the issues between Edge and Finn Balor are to come to a close as the two men meet inside Hell in a Cell after months of grueling back-and-forth problems.

Bianca Belair has officially reached one year as the "WWE Raw" Women's Champion, but her impressive run with the title will be tested once again tonight as she faces Asuka in singles action. As well as that, GUNTHER defends his Intercontinental Championship against both Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in what promises to be a hard-hitting triple threat match.

Announced card for the main show:

- Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

- Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan (WrestleMania Showcase Match)

- GUNTHER (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus (Intercontinental Championship Match)

- Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka ("WWE Raw" Women's Championship Match)

- Edge vs. Finn Balor (Hell In A Cell Match)

- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match)