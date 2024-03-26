The Rock Demolishes Cody Rhodes In Rain-Soaked, Blood-Drenched Beatdown On WWE Raw

After a near-silent confrontation in the opening moments of Monday's edition of "WWE Raw," WrestleMania 40 opponents Cody Rhodes and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson closed out the show with a bloody spectacle. The final moments of the show saw Rhodes' clothes soaked with rain and his face soaked with blood, while The Rock made progress on his promise to deliver Rhodes' mother a weightlifting belt baptized in her son's blood.

The chaos began to unravel during the show's main event, when Jey Uso took on Shinsuke Nakamura. Late in the match, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa appeared, snaking through the Chicago crowd towards the ring. Their presence drew the attention of Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin'" Rollins. Rhodes handled Jimmy, taking the fight backstage, while Rollins had Sikoa's number before being incapacitated by a Future Shock DDT, courtesy of a rogue Drew McIntyre.

The cameras followed Rhodes to the backstage area, where he continued his lone assault on Jimmy. Suddenly, Johnson got involved, taking advantage of Jimmy's distraction to beat Rhodes within an inch of his life. Johnson assaulted Rhodes with toolboxes, trash cans, and old-fashioned fists; the one-sided brawl eventually broke out into the rainy Chicago night, where The Rock began to beat Rhodes into the wet asphalt.

Metal reverberated as Johnson tossed Rhodes into his own sponsored truck several times. Johnson taunted the "Cody Crybabies" throughout the entire beatdown, openly ponderig whether the beaten and bruised Rhodes was their "hero". After one too many tosses into the truck, blood began gushing from Rhodes' forehead and into his eyes, hair, and ears. Johnson took advantage of Rhodes' bloodied state to retrieve a weightlifting belt with "Mama Rhodes" imprinted onto it. Johnson then sadistically took the blood from Rhodes' face and wiped it onto the weightlifting belt.